‘He’s very special’: Family, friends hold celebration of life for World War II veteran Maj. Bill White

By Orko Manna

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Family members and friends gathered Saturday to pay their respects to a Stockton man who was one of the longest-living veterans of World War II.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. William “Bill” White passed away in early March. According to the Stockton Marine Corps Club, Maj. White died peacefully with his family by his side. He was 106 years old.

Dozens of people attended a celebration of life ceremony for Maj. White Saturday in Stockton. Many said Maj. White was known for many things – but most importantly, he was known for his decades of dedicated service to our country.

Born in 1915 in Long Beach, California, Maj. White joined the military in 1934 and served with the Marines for decades. He fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, and he won several awards including a Purple Heart.

KCRA 3 spoke to Maj. White’s daughters, who praised his immeasurable impact.

“He touched a lot of people, he’s very special, very special. And I wish they’d make more men like him,” said Maj. White’s daughter, Alice White.

His daughters also commended his sense of service.

“I’m just very proud of him, of the legacy that he created, of his bravery and his humbleness,” said Maj. White’s daughter, Mary Houston.

Maj. White retired from the Marine Corps in 1964 and went on to work for the Huntington Beach Police Department. The highly decorated veteran was known to entertain others with his tales of combat.

“He enjoyed sharing his story,” Houston said.

Those stories captured the hearts of many people in the Stockton community. Several of those people helped Maj. White celebrate his birthdays in Stockton over the past few years. Maj. White even went viral in 2020, when the senior facility where he lived asked people to send him Valentine’s Day cards. He ended up getting hundreds of thousands of cards from across the country.

Maj. White was also a part of the Stockton Marine Corps Club, where he inspired countless people. Many said his words and actions still have an impact to this day, and his messages are especially important on this Memorial Day weekend.

“He always motivated me to do what’s right, to help my fellow veterans, to always be there for them,” said Jose Vizcarra, with the Stockton Marine Corps Club.

As loved ones said their final farewells, they said they will continue to hold on to one of Maj. White’s main mantras.

“When people say, ‘What is your secret to long life?’ He said, ‘Just keep breathing. Just keep breathing,’” Alice White said. “I’m very much going to miss him, going to miss him with all my heart.”

Maj. White is survived by his two daughters, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wants to thank the public for its overwhelming support during this difficult time.

