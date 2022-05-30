Investigation underway after shooting in Coachella shopping center

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office (RSO) is investigating a shooting at a Coachella shopping center Monday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the shopping center off of Highway 111. This is the same shopping center as Food 4 Less, Big 5, and Fallas Paredes.

According to RSO, they received a call around 2:10 a.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for his gunshot wound.

There hasn't been any suspect information released. This is an active investigation and there is no estimated time deputies will remain on the scene.

The rest of the shopping center remains open to the public.

