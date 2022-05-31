Police: Covington man shot and killed by co-worker at General Mills plant

By Alice Queen

COVINGTON, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) — A General Mills employee was shot and killed by a co-worker Sunday at the cereal plant located at 15200 Industrial Park Blvd.

According to the Covington Police, Jalen Brown of Covington shot co-worker Zachery Foster, also of Covington, multiple times at about 11:40 a.m. and then ran from the plant. Police said Brown ran toward the intersection of Alcovy Road and Avenue of Champions, where he allegedly fired at a passing motorist on Alcovy Road.

Police were called and were able to apprehend Brown without incident.

Foster was taken to Piedmont Newton were he later died.

Brown has been charged with felong murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police said further charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

There was no immediate reason given for the shooting.

