‘We’re Very Tired Of This’: Student Walkout In Minneapolis Protests Against Gun Violence

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Students marched through downtown Minneapolis Tuesday to protest gun violence and call for change.

“We’re very tired of this,” Minnesota Teen Activists co-founder Nyagach Kueth said.

One week after 21 people, including 19 students, were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, students more than 1,300 miles away marched in their honor. They hope to offer more than prayers.

“My safety is definitely in question and I think a lot of people are feeling that as well,” Kueth said. “Can you be safe.”

The nonprofit organization Minnesota Teen Activists organized a student walkout for students from across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds, primarily students from Minneapolis Public Schools, gathered in Gold Medal Park for the march, calling for gun reform and better mental health support.

“I am basically the Sandy Hook generation,” PiM Arts High School sophomore Noa Bestler said. “I was in kindergarten when it happened so my entire life has revolved around that.”

The students marched to the front of U.S. Bank Stadium with five key demands:

1. A statewide advisory committee for student safety 2. standardized active shooter drills 3. Accountability from public officials 4. A mental health assessment for every student 5. Ban AR-15 rifles

“Youth lives matter,” the crowd shouted.

Last week, a nationwide walkout was organized for students across the country.

In Uvalde, the community is beginning to have funerals for some of the 19 children slain in the school shooting. The funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza and 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez are scheduled for Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it would review the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill the gunman inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.

