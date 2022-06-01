SUV gets wedged underneath school bus with children on board, driver of SUV injured

By Amanda Denise, Shanteya Hudson and Jordan Honeycutt

NEW BERN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A SUV was wedged underneath a school bus, with children on board, after a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in New Bern.

The SUV was pulled out from the under bus and there were children on the bus from Ben D. Quinn Elementary School. Officials said the children were safely removed from the bus after the crash.

Officials said the crash happened around 4 p.m. and the driver of the SUV ran a red light and then straight into the bus, where the vehicle became trapped underneath the bus.

“It’s scary; it’s no precautions, no signs or anything,” Stacy Deal, a parent, said.

The crash came as no surprise to Deal, who said this is a dangerous area, and people not stopping is a common problem she sees every morning taking her daughter to school.

“People just don’t stop, or they will start turning and they try to weave away to avoid hitting you,” she said.

The New Bern Fire and Rescue squad and New Bern Police Department were on the scene and officials with New Bern Fire and Rescue confirmed none of the children were injured.

The driver has not been identified and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Some parents are hoping for more precautions to prevent crashes like this from happening in the future. For now, Deal urges people to just pay attention.

“You just gotta slow down and make sure you are following proper vehicle driving; make sure you are watching and that you don’t take the right of way when you don’t have it,“ Deal said.

Emergency crews that were on the scene were unable to reached for further information.

