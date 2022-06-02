Friends of Frank Bogert propose new downtown location for controversial statue

The battle continues over the location of the statue of former Palm Springs mayor Frank Bogert.

The Friends of Frank Bogert group held a press conference Thursday morning to propose relocating Bogert's Statue to the Village Green in Palm Springs from its current location in front of city hall.

This comes as an injunction protecting the statue from being moved could expire tomorrow in court.

Bogert's widow, Negie Bogert, said the proposed location is logical – and she hopes to put this painful chapter behind her.

"If Frank were alive today, he would most assuredly want the community to move forward,” Negie Bogert said in a press release. “From caring deeply about the welfare of Section 14 residents to helping put Palm Springs on the map as a world-class destination, Frank always put the city’s best interests at heart. In that spirit, we ask the Palm Springs City Council to kindly relocate the statue to the Village Green and allow the community to move on to more critical matters facing residents.”

