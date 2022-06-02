James Earl Jones is back as voice of Darth Vader in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

By Marianne Garvey

James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jones, 91, can be heard in the third episode of “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” His role in the series had not been previously announced.

Jones wasn’t initially credited when “Star Wars” was released in 1977, though his name has been subsequently added. He also did the voice for the stand-alone movie “Rogue One” and in the animated “Star Wars Rebels.”

Darth Vader finds out that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet and Vader goes there to hunt him down.

Ewan McGregor plays the younger Obi-Wan. Other cast members in the Disney+ series include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The latest story begins 10 years after “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow. She also directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1.

