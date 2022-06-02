Prince Harry and Meghan to attend Queen’s birthday parade with other royals

By Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster, CNN

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will attend the Queen’s birthday parade on Thursday, in their first joint public appearance with the royal family since they quit as working royals two years ago.

The couple will watch the Trooping the Colour event with other royals at Horse Guards parade, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.

But Harry and Meghan will not join other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade on Thursday; the Queen decided last month that only royals carrying out official duties will be included.

That also means Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been tarnished by a civil US sexual abuse lawsuit which he settled, will be absent.

The Sussexes have flown to the UK from their home in California for the Queen’s jubilee events, which mark her 70th year on the throne.

Their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have accompanied them on the trip — giving the Queen her first opportunity to meet her great-granddaughter, who turns one on Saturday. Lilibet was named after the monarch, who has traditionally been referred to by the nickname by close members of her family.

Harry and Meghan have spoken of their tensions with some members of the royal family since their shock departure from the clan in early 2020, including in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that briefly sparked a royal crisis.

They returned to the UK to visit the Queen in a secret meeting in April, and Harry attended a memorial service for his late grandfather Prince Philip last year, but they have not joined a royal event together since that departure.

Though Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade celebrates the Queen’s official birthday, it is doubling as a curtain-raiser for her four-day jubilee weekend. Festivities will also include a thanksgiving service on Friday and a pageant on Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.