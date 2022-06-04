Detroit Lions surprise 2 mid-Michigan schools with money for new equipment

By Jason Fielder and James Paxson

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Two local football teams received quite the surprise today from the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions Foundation, in a partnership with Kroger, announced the Caseville and Saginaw United football teams are winners of grants as part of the Touchdown in Your Town program.

Saginaw United, the combined program between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill was surprised by the Lions with a check of $24,000. The money will be used for new helmets, youth camps and other equipment upgrades.

The school also received a $2,000 Chocolate Milk Grant from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan.

Head Coach Lee Arthur said this donation will be a huge boost to the Saginaw United program.

“This will be big because we’ve been needing equipment, we’ve needed funding for not only equipment but to run our youth camps that provide inspiration for our community to get out and participate and get involved in three sports,” Arthur said.

The Lions visited Caseville High School to deliver a check worth $13,000 in grant money for equipment upgrades and also award them a $2,000 Chocolate Milk Grant.

