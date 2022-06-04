Free swim classes available for local children

More than 500 kids in the Coachella Valley will learn how to swim for free. It’s all made possible by an $84,000 donation from the Kaiser Permanente Foundation to Desert Recreation District.

The check was presented Saturday morning at the Operation Splash event at Bagdouma Pool in Coachella. The kids who attended today got to enjoy free open swim time and a water safety demonstration from Lenny the Landshark.

The Desert Recreation District says children are invincible and the sooner they get in the water, the more confident that are, the more adaptable they are, and the more willing to learn.

Applications for the free lessons have closed however Desert Recreation District will be hosting another free swim on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m with "dive-in" movie events at different pools across the valley.