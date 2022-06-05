2 teens shot in downtown St. Louis after fight breaks out, police say

By Matt Woods

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Two teenage girls were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night in Downtown St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. around 8th and Chestnut. One victim is 13-years-old and the other is 14-years-old. Officers say they were called to the scene about groups of teens fighting. While officers were on the scene, shots rang out and teens started running.

Police say the two victims were walking on Chestnut between 8th and 9th when they were hit. Both were shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Both suspects were later released to their guardians.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.