Band formed by moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that’s selling out shows.

The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in talks for a potential movie or television deal.

“I always think about going back and telling my 20-year-old self that this is going to happen down the line and what would she think? And I think she’d be surprised,” said Joanna Weiss, who performs guitar and vocals with the group.

Other members include Leila Mitchell, Heather Shaw, Martha Kennedy and Imge Ceranoglu.

When they started practicing in Weiss’ basement in Milton, some of them had never picked up an instrument but they signed up to play Milton’s Porchfest six months later.

“We said, ‘OK, we’re going to go in front of other people, some of who we do not know and we’re going to play and there’s a deadline and it’s terrifying and it really motivates you and forces you to just get your act together,” said Weiss.

Since then, they’ve moved on from covers to writing and performing their own songs. While they balance their jobs and the schedules of their 10 children, the group somehow finds time to practice and is working on an album that could be released next year.

They say the best parts of the experience have included hearing from other parents who are inspired by their story and seeing their children react to the success.

“When she’s on FaceTime with her friends on her phone and her friends will be like ‘is that your mom? Can I have her autograph?'” said bassist Heather Shaw.

