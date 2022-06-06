Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder steps down after eight seasons

By Jacob Lev and Amir Vera, CNN

Quin Snyder has stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach after eight seasons, the team announced Sunday.

“After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision,” Snyder said in a statement Sunday, adding that he strongly feels the team needs a new voice “to continue to evolve.”

“That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason,” he said. “Thank you to our always supportive and passionate fans. We only want the best for you and to see you raise a championship banner.”

Snyder, 55, was named head coach before the 2014-2015 season and finished his Utah tenure with a 372-264 overall record. Snyder led the Jazz to a 49-33 record this season before losing to the Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

He is the the second-winningest coach in franchise history, according to a news release from the Utah Jazz.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision.”

Snyder said he is “incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City.”

“I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley,” he said. “They represent the Utah Jazz in every good way and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah.”

Before becoming the Jazz head coach, Snyder served as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to his biography on the National Basketball Coaches Association website.

Snyder attended Duke University from 1985 to 1989, where he played and served as team captain. During his time at Duke, the team went to three NCAA Final Fours. Snyder also served as an assistant to the team and legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the NBCA website said.

