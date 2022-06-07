Crews battle large brush fire in Hesperia; 1 burn victim reported as fire scorches over 90 acres

By KABC Staff

HESPERIA, California (KABC) — Firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in Hesperia Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. burning just north of Silverlake.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported one burn victim that was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No further details about that were given.

The fire quickly burned through 95 acres with a moderate rate of spread. It was 50% contained as of Monday night. One outbuilding was destroyed and no other structures were threatened.

AIR7HD captured video of flames burning in farmland along Highway 173, and threatening several structures nearby. At least one out-building was destroyed, according Hesperia city officials.

Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters launched an aerial assault on the fire. On the ground, over 100 firefighters, including two dozers, six water tenders, and 23 brush engines, were just some of the personnel and resources battling the blaze, officials said.

Crews remained on scene throughout the night. Highway 173 remains closed east of Highway 138.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

