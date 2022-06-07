Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says it has thwarted an attempt by scores of migrants to sail to Europe aboard a boat from northern Lebanon. The army said in a statement that 64 Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians were all detained on Tuesday and are being questioned, except for one pregnant woman who was bleeding and who was taken to hospital. The latest attempt came after a boat carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in April off the northern coast leaving at least seven dead. For years, Lebanon had been a country where refugees fled to but now many seek to leave the country since its economic meltdown began in late 2019.