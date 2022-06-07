NWSL’s Orlando Pride place two coaches on leave during retaliation investigation

By David Close, CNN

Women’s professional soccer team Orlando Pride have placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of retaliation.

The actions came Tuesday at the recommendation of an investigative team from the National Woman’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association, the league and players association said in a statement.

The coaches will be on temporary leave during the probe into an alleged “violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying,” the statement said.

CNN has attempted to reach Cromwell and Greene for comment.

Assistant coach Seb Hines has been named interim coach.

The Pride said via Twitter Tuesday that it was cooperating in the investigation and committed to “providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies.”

The joint NWSL and NWSLPA statement said the action was part of an ongoing investigation that began in October into allegations of workplace misconduct against players, along with “systemic issues in the league that impact the prevention, detection, and response to misconduct.”

The investigation is looking at complaints of discrimination, harassment, abuse or bullying within all 12 NWSL teams. The league has agreed to the union demand of an immediate suspension of “any person in a position of power” being investigated for possible abuse.

In April, the Houston Dash announced that general manager and head coach James Clarkson was suspended following the preliminary findings of an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing. No further details were given.

CNN has been unable to reach Clarkson or his representatives for comment.

