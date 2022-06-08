Body found burned beyond recognition inside vehicle, coroner says

By Michaila Franklin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — It could be weeks before a body that was found inside a burned vehicle is identified.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart said the body was burned beyond recognition. She said “scientific methods” will be used in hopes of identifying the victim.

Jackson police said the man, who had been shot in the back, was found overnight inside the burned vehicle in the 2600 block of Revere Street.

Two people were seen running from the vehicle after the shooting, according to Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department.

Police have not determined a motive.

