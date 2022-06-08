North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a political conference where he’s expected to review state affairs and possibly address relations with Washington and Seoul amid his revived nuclear brinkmanship. State media said the meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee may last several days. It comes amid signs North Korea is preparing for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years. The meeting also is likely to address the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. Officials at the World Health Organization said Wednesday they believed the outbreak was worsening and requested more information be shared with the U.N. health agency.