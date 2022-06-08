Officials seeking witnesses for investigation into Omaha woman’s death on Missouri River

By KETV Staff

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KETV) — The investigation into a Missouri River boating fatality during Memorial Day weekend continues.

Iowa officials are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the information on what led up to the death of an Omaha woman, 20-year-old Emma Olsen.

On May 29, a number of people were rescued from the 30-foot, red-and-white Scarab boat with an Oklahoma registration — Olsen was not.

Olsen’s body was recovered on June 2 from the river south of where the boat sank, according to law enforcement.

While the ongoing investigation has provided no update about alcohol as a factor or how the boat took on water, “Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the 30-foot red and white Scarab earlier in the day on May 29 between river mile marker 650 and 691 to contact authorities immediately,” according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau.

These mile markers cover Harrison and Monona County, both in Iowa.

