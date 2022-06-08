One dead, 30 injured after vehicle hits crowd near Berlin church
By Benjamin Brown, CNN
One person is dead and at least 30 are injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd near a church in Berlin, Germany, authorities say.
The vehicle struck people outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Berlin Fire Brigade told CNN.
The brigade was alerted to the incident at around 10:30 a.m. local time.
It is unclear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate.
This is a developing story …
