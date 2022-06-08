Recount finds Oz wins Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary by 951 votes

By Brian Rokus, CNN

A recount shows that Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Dave McCormick by 951 votes in Pennsylvania’s Senate GOP primary, according to the commonwealth’s acting secretary of state.

Oz received 419,999 votes (31.1%) while McCormick received 419,048 votes (31.0%), the acting secretary of state said in a news release Wednesday night. Vote totals within one-half of one percent margin (0.5%) automatically trigger a mandatory recount.

McCormick had already conceded the race last week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

