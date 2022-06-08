Venezuelans big presence in caravan after visa requirement

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — After walking along rural highways in southern Mexico for two days, Venezuelan Wilber Pires spent what was supposed to be a day of rest for several thousand migrants traveling in a caravan, asking for help to buy medicine for his daughter. Two-year-old Valesca Pires was hospitalized in Huixtla overnight with a high fever. Other children in the extended family of 18 were sick as well and covered with mosquito bites. Under the roof of a covered court where migrants slept side-by-side on sheets spread over concrete, adults tended to battered feet after walking some 25 miles since departing Tapachula Monday.