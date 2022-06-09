DA: A fistfight devolves into gunfire, random shots in crowd

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say the Saturday night melee in Philadelphia that left three people dead began with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire a block or more away. The remarks come as officials say a pair of 18-year-olds suspected of killing two bystanders have been arrested in Virginia on Thursday. They say the initial fistfight turned deadly when two men fired at each other. They say the two teenagers then opened fire at random down the street, killing a youth counselor and a home health aide on Philadelphia’s popular South Street. They say 11 other people were injured.