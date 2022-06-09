Lindsie Chrisley says she’s ‘deeply saddened’ after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s financial fraud convictions

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Lindsie Chrisley has shared her feelings after her father Todd and his wife Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in loans.

The eldest daughter of the reality stars posted a statement Wednesday in the stories of her verified Instagram account, writing, “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week.”

“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she wrote. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

The 32-year-old hosts “The Southern Tea” podcast and co-hosts the “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Lindsie Chrisley, who was born to her father and his former wife Teresa Terry, had been a part of her family’s reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” prior to exiting the show in 2017.

The elder Chrisleys and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were also convicted of several tax crimes and Lindsie’s stepmother was found guilty of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

Lindsie has reportedly been estranged from her father and stepmother for some time.

Last year Todd Chrisley told PeopleTV’s “Reality Check” that he believed his daughter had been the “catalyst” behind the tax evasion investigation of him and his wife, adding that there are “certain things in life that I don’t think you get past. And unfortunately, I think that’s where Lindsie and I are.”

CNN has reached out to NBCUniversal for comment regarding a report that USA Network will continue to air “Chrisley Knows Best” despite the convictions.

