Migrants split on whether to keep walking through Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

VILLA COMALTITLÁN, Mexico (AP) — A group that once numbered as many as 5,000 migrants has split on whether to keeping walking through Mexico toward the U.S. border. A group of mainly younger male migrants set out walking from the southern town of Huixtla. But throngs of families with children decided to wait in Huixtla to see if they could get some sort of temporary exit visa. The families were tired after walking some 25 miles since departing the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border. The goal of almost all the migrants is to reach the U.S. But some waited at immigration posts in Huixtla Thursday for papers.