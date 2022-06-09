OurCalling prepares to help Dallas’ homeless ‘Beat The Heat’

By ALEX KELLER

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — As triple-digit temperatures arrive in North Texas this week, Dallas faith-based nonprofit OurCalling is preparing to help people in Dallas experiencing homelessness stay safe in the scorching summer heat.

According to OurCalling, about 10,000 people in Dallas are unsheltered and experiencing homelessness. Those who are elderly are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses including hyperthermia, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration.

To help protect these vulnerable people, OurCalling said it is extending its hours until 3 p.m. until further notice. On days when the temperature is especially high – such as tomorrow, June 10, where the heat index could exceed 105°F – OurCalling will extend its hours even further until 6 p.m.

Staff will also hand out “Beat the Heat” kits, which will include bottled water, sunblock, sunglasses, lip balm, cooling neck wraps, and more to help protect individuals from the sun.

According to OurCalling’s CEO and founder Wayne Walker, the best way to get individuals out of the heat is to get them off the streets. The nonprofit said it will work throughout the summer to find and provide more opportunities to help people experiencing homelessness to find shelters, housing, and mental health care.

OurCalling is also asking the public to help by donating sunblock, sunglasses, and new, reusable insulated water bottles.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.