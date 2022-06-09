Poland’s PM pushes for more coal to lower heating costs

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has vowed to support higher production at the nation’s coal mines in order to bring down heating and energy prices. Fuel costs have soared amid the war in Ukraine and European Union efforts to reduce its dependency on Russian energy sources. However the pledge made Thursday by Poland’s leader goes against the country’s obligations to fight climate change and the gradual steps it was taking to reduce the production and use of coal. The cost of coal in Poland has gone up 100% in the past 12 months, leading to widespread anxiety because one in every three households in Poland is heated by coal. Poland relies on coal for almost 70% of its energy needs, far more than any other EU nation.