Search narrows, pressure mounts in Amazon disappearance

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Authorities are narrowing their search area in the disappearance of a British journalist and Brazilian indigenous official. Meanwhile, top news editors, US lawmakers, soccer superstars and Hollywood celebrities are urging Brazilian authorities to intensify their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous official Bruno Pereira, who disappeared in the Brazilian Amazon last weekend. Phillips and Pereira were last seen on Sunday morning in the Javari Valley, Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory which sits in an isolated area bordering Peru and Colombia. The two men were in the Sao Rafael community, and returning by boat to the nearby city of Atalaia do Norte, but never arrived.