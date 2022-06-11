Milwaukee teen charged in death of second woman after being released on bond

By Winnie Dortch

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee teen is now facing charges in the death of two women.

Seventeen-year-old Rashaun Seaberry is accused of killing 26-year-old Jasmine Brown last year but was released on a signature bond this year. Prosecutors say not too long after his release, he’s accused of killing another woman.

Two young Milwaukee women shot and killed a little more than a year apart — 26-year-old Jasmine Brown and 19-year-old Camiona Funches.

Seaberry is charged in both of their murders.

“He’s a monster, he’s a monster,” said Virginia Speed, Brown’s mother.

It was April 18, 2021. Brown was killed while dropping off a friend near 5th and Melvina.

The criminal complaint says Seaberry stood through the sunroof of a car and started shouting “to clear a path” after an argument. Two bullets struck Brown.

“My daughter was in the way I guess, shot the car up, all of them got shot in the car but my daughter didn’t make it,” said Leandre Speed, Brown’s father.

“That was my baby, she was my everything, she was my world. We did everything together, everything together,” said Virginia Speed.

Seaberry was in jail for nearly a year for this crime. His $30,000 bail was changed to a $30,000 signature bond.

He was released and placed on house arrest, only because prosecutors couldn’t move forward with a speedy trial request due to a lack of essential witnesses.

“I was devastated. I was like oh my God, why they let him go,” said Virginia Speed.

May 31 Seaberry became part of another deadly scene near Custer and Long Island Drive.

Funches and two other women were planning to surprise friends at a graduation party there. They pulled up and shots were fired at their car.

Seaberry, 18-year-old Omarion McNealy and 17-year-old Daylin Bridges are all charged in the case.

The criminal complaint says the three thought the car was suspicious. At least 16 bullets found at the scene were from the gun Seaberry fired.

“He did the same thing to our kid and that’s just horrible,” said Leandre Speed.

The mother of Camiona Funches did not want to go on camera, but we did speak to her on the phone. She says she feels the justice system failed her and she’s angry. She believes if Seaberry was still in jail her daughter would still be alive.

“We will be there to support the mother, the young girl mother when it’s time for her trial,” said Leandre Speed. “I know what she’s going through, a messed up system.”

Seaberry will be back in court on Monday for Jasmine Brown’s case.

