Second body recovered from Percy Priest Lake this week

By CHUCK MORRIS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — First responders have recovered a body found in Percy Priest Lake, a fire department spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The Nashville Fire Department received a call that a body had been found in Percy Priest Lake just after 8 p.m. Friday. The body was recovered by first responders and brought back to shore.

Metro Police said the body of Peter Ciesielski, 49, who is believed to have accidently drowned last weekend. His kayak was discovered Sunday morning near Four Corners Marina.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating the death.

