Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County – 990 acres burned, 35% contained

Update: Tuesday, June 14

The San Bernardino County Fire Department announced that the Sheep Fire is now 35% contained.

#SheepFire (Tuesday Morning Update)



➡️ 990 Acres



➡️ 35% contained



➡️ Remain in unified



Firefighters continue to take advantage of cooler temperatures and low winds. 300 firefighters are working on mop-up & containment lines. pic.twitter.com/GHbIweXnmD — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 14, 2022

Update: Monday, June 13

#SheepFire (Monday PM Update)



➡️ 990 acres

➡️ 18% contained

➡️ 673 personnel



Good progress overnight on containment lines, mop-up & hot spots. Cooler temperatures & favorable wind conditions allowing ground/air resources to make great progress.



ℹ️: https://t.co/luRyaRWNG5 pic.twitter.com/CCLRBCiI1l — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) June 13, 2022

The so-called Sheep Fire burning in the Wrightwood area, in the Angeles National Forest, has burned 990 acres, according to an update by San Bernardino County Fire late Sunday night.

The fire is still only 5% contained, and evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

200 firefighters worked overnight to put out the blaze.

Sunday, June 12

In San Bernardino County mandatory evacuations are underway for those living near the Wrightwood area in the Angeles National Forest.

The Sheep Fire has exploded to at least 775-acres and is just 5-percent contained tonight. To put that in perspective Sunnylands Gardens in Rancho Mirage is about 200 acres so this fire is nearly 4 times the size of that estate.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at nearby Serrano High School. At least 200 firefighters are still on the scene working to contain the blaze.

No word on the cause of this fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any developments.