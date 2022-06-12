Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County burns 775 acres

In San Bernardino County mandatory evacuations are underway for those living near the Wrightwood area in the Angeles National Forest.

The Sheep Fire has exploded to at least 775-acres and is just 5-percent contained tonight. To put that in perspective Sunnylands Gardens in Rancho Mirage is about 200 acres so this fire is nearly 4 times the size of that estate.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at nearby Serrano High School. At least 200 firefighters are still on the scene working to contain the blaze.

No word on the cause of this fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any developments.