Japan philanthropic group begins fund raising for Ukrainians

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese foundation has announced it is launching a fundraising drive to provide more than 1,200 Ukrainian evacuees in Japan with additional financial support for language studies and other needs. Jumpei Sasakawa, executive director of the Nippon Foundation, says it aims to raise $7.4 million through cooperation with the U.S. and Ukrainian ambassadors. The foundation has already pledged $37 million for the transportation and living costs of Ukrainian evacuees. Japan has so far accepted more than 1,200 war-displaced Ukrainians since Russia invaded in late February. Sasakawa says he was approached by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who asked him to enable ordinary Japanese to help support Ukrainian evacuees.