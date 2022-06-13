Life for ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ author in spouse death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called “How to Murder Your Husband” has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering her husband at his workplace in Portland in 2018. Nancy Crampton Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder on May 25 following a seven-week trial. Prosecutors say she fatally shot Dan Brophy inside the Oregon Culinary Institute where he worked because she wanted his life insurance payout. The case drew national attention because of the essay that she had penned years earlier. The essay was not permitted as trial evidence.