Liz Weston: How to afford your meds and support your health

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

What you pay for a prescription drug varies enormously depending on your medication, pharmacy, insurance and other factors. Finding a way to afford your prescriptions can be crucial, because people who don’t take medicine as prescribed due to the cost could wind up sicker or dead. To lower the cost of your drugs, ask your doctor if you can take a generic version or make lifestyle changes to reduce the need for a prescription. Compare insurance plans to see which ones cover your drugs. Look at online prices and check for discounts at pharmacies and membership stores. And if you’re having prescriptions filled at multiple places, watch for drug interactions.