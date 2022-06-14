Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended through at least July 2, Russian state news reports

By Karen Smith and Dakin Andone, CNN

US basketball star Brittney Griner — who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling — will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Griner, 31, has been officially classified as “wrongfully detained,” a US State Department official told CNN in May.

Supporters, including Griner’s family and the WNBA, have vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

