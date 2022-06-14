China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response

BEIJING (AP) — The mayor of a northeastern Chinese city on the North Korean border that has been under lockdown for more than 50 days has apologized for unspecified failures in his administration’s work. Dandong’s mayor gave no specifics, but said government work and basic services had been “unsatisfactory,” for which he offered his apologies. It is highly unusual for a ranking Communist Party official to publicly concede errors, particularly regarding the hardline “zero-COVID” policy that has been repeatedly endorsed by top officials under President and party leader Xi Jinping. Despite reporting only a handful of cases, Dandong had seen one of the strictest lockdowns in China, with even deliveries of food and other necessities banned, according to unconfirmed reports.