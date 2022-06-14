Skip to Content
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan program

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

The head of a congressional panel says the U.S. government failed to take basic steps at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent fraud in a federal aid program intended to help small businesses. Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Tuesday blamed the Trump administration for problems in the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program amid revelations 20% of the money may have been awarded to fraudsters. The program is overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration, whose inspector general says there was a struggle at the agency about the “need for speed versus the need for controls.” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says Democrats are undermining the successes.

