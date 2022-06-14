Dates announced for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023

Plans for Coachella 2023 have been announced.

Week one of the festival will take place April 14-16, and April 21- 23 for week two.

https://twitter.com/coachella/status/1536756298766659585

This will be the second time Coachella makes its return, after the event was shut down due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020.

Frank Ocean has been reporter to be the headliner for Coachella 2023, but an official set list has not yet been released.

Advanced sale for tickets is on June 17th at 10 a.m. You can register ahead of time by going to Coachella's website.