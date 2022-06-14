Former Czech PM loses case on secret police collaborating

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A Slovak court has dismissed a lawsuit by former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis against allegations that he collaborated with Czechoslovakia’s communist-era secret police. The Slovak-born Babis was suing Slovakia’s Institute of the Nation’s Memory, which holds parts of his secret-police files following the division of Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993. Some of the files were destroyed, but the institute said those that still exist contain evidence that Babis was an agent under the code name “Bures” from 1982. Babis who was not present at the court on Tuesday has denied that. The verdict is final.