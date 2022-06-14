Homeless Navigation Center in Palm Springs’s next steps

The approval of the Homeless Navigation Center architect, John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects, will happen this week at the city council meeting. The council will be approving this development cost in the amount of $860,640 for professional architectural and engineering design services. In the April 2022 public comment meeting, residents had concerns about their safety and who will be able to live in the homeless shelter. The council listened and now they are moving forward with the development in the city of Palm Springs at 3589 McCarthy Road in the northern part of the city.

The site includes 3 buildings spanning more than 3.6 acres and will be operated by Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

In the area, the residents shared their community issues revolving around mental illnesses, substance abuse, and violence which they gave credit to some of the homeless neighbors. In the last meeting, the council did suggest that they will run a 24/7 security program with the help of the Palm Springs Police department.

To submit any questions or concerns, email psnavigationcenterquestions@palmspringsca.gov.

You can submit a survey and share your thoughts with the council by clicking this link.