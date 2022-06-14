McMaster, Cunningham win primaries; to face off in November

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. Cunningham has touted the fact that he’s the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race. That win in 2016 got him one term in the U.S. House. He also insists that he’s the candidate who is best positioned to beat McMaster, citing his ideas and youthfulness. And he has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75.