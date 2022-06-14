Report: Fires, heat waves cause ‘climate anxiety’ in youth

By CLAIRE RUSH

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say that the impacts of climate change, including more devastating wildfires, heatwaves, drought and poor air quality, are fueling “climate anxiety” among young people. Their findings are published in a report that highlights youth feelings of distress, anger and frustration about perceived adult and government inaction. While the study participants also expressed a sense of resilience, the report underlines broader concerns about youth mental health in the United States amidst growing rates of depression and suicide nationwide. Climate change, along with the coronavirus pandemic, have further exacerbated the mental health crisis.