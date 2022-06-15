EU launches legal action against UK over plans to rewrite post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

The European Union on Wednesday launched new legal proceedings against the United Kingdom over its plans to override parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the bloc.

The British government published plans earlier this week to change the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the post-Brexit agreement that sets out rules on trade.

The EU said that renegotiating the protocol was “unrealistic” and that changing it unilaterally would be considered a breach of an international agreement, which could result in fines.

This is a developing story.

