Federal transit agency orders improvements to Boston system

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Federal transportation officials have issued orders to the Boston area’s troubled public transit agency to address what they called longstanding issues with the system’s overall safety program and safety culture. The Federal Transit Administration’s issued four “special directives” Wednesday. They require the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to better staff its operations control center; improve track maintainance; address unintended and uncontrolled train movements in maintenance facilities and rail yards; and ensure that all employee training certifications are up to date. The MBTA said it is already developing a plan to implement the orders.