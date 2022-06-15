Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still 'love' each other 25 years after their split.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

They may have ended their engagement decades ago, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still have love for each other.

The former couple sat down for a chat that was published on Paltrow’s Goop site. In honor of Father’s Day, Paltrow brought up her late father, TV director Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002 after a battle with cancer.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,'” she said. “What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

“Yeah, right,” Pitt said, laughing. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?”

“Yes, it does,” Paltrow replied. “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

“And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” Pitt said. “And I do love you.”

“I love you so much,” Paltrow responded.

The pair became a couple in 1994 after meeting on the set of the film “Se7en.” They got engaged in 1996 and split a few months later, the following year.

He later married and divorced actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, while Paltrow married and divorced Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Her interview with Pitt was in promotion of his involvement with the new Goop Shop brand, God’s True Cashmere.

