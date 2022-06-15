Mobile home fire in Thermal, flames spread to multiple vehicles & brush

CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a fire in Thermal.

The fire was initially reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. on 64th Avenue near Highway 86 Expressway.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3 that when crews found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. The fire is spreading to nearby vehicles and brush near the home.

5 to 6 vehicles are fully involved in flames, according to a later tweet by Cal Fire. 15 engines are on scene.

