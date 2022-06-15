Prosecutor: Woman facing criminal charges in deadly crash killing boyfriend, child

By James Felton, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Criminal charges have been handed down to a mid-Michigan woman who got into a car crash this past winter killing her boyfriend, one of her children and seriously injuring her two other kids.

The woman is facing 16 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

“Well, this is a horrendous traffic crash in which two people were killed, two others were badly injured,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

A car carrying five people slammed into the back of a garbage truck near the intersection of Dort Highway and Lapeer Road on Dec. 10, 2021. Leyton has filed criminal charges against the driver, 31-year-old Catina Youngblood.

“Her boyfriend was killed, one of her children was killed, and her other two children were badly injured,” Leyton said.

Youungblood is facing the following criminal charges:

Two counts of second-degree murder Two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death Two counts of reckless driving causing death Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury Two counts of operating with a suspended license causing death Two counts of operating with a suspended license causing serious injury Two counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function Leyton said Youngblood’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .213, almost triple the legal limit of .08.

ADVERTISEMENT “She was doing 94 miles an hour, 1.9 seconds prior to impact. And that her speed was never reduced lower than 86 miles when she crashed into the back of the garbage truck,” Leyton said.

Youngblood is being held at the Genesee County Jail on a $800,000 bond. She faces up to life in prison if she is convicted on the second-degree murder charges.

“Anytime we charge second-degree murder arising out of a car crash, it’s really serious business,” Leyton said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.