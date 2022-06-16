Chase through LA ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A chase through Los Angeles Wednesday evening ended with at least four people detained in Montebello by California Highway Patrol officers.

The chase ended just after 10 p.m. after the suspect stopped in an alley and began talking to a woman who apparently knew him.

After the man exited the SUV, the woman looked to be shielding him from CHP officers who had weapons drawn.

The woman yelled at officers, standing firmly between them and the suspect. The suspect complied and was taken into custody, while the woman was handcuffed after a scuffle in which officers took her to the ground.

Two more people exited the SUV and were detained by authorities.

The incident began with L.A. County sheriff’s deputies chasing the driver, a DUI suspect.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect was on the 101 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area.

The suspect then got on surface streets and circled around a Montebello neighborhood before surrendering.

