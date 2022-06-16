Couple celebrates birthday of baby born on the side of interstate

By Courtney Allen

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A year ago, News4 brought you the story of a Nashville couple who delivered their baby on the side of Interstate 440. That baby turns one on Thursday. The mom is celebrating her birthday with the 911 dispatcher who took the call.

Anna Austin and Gayla Thompson have a lot to celebrate. “We are hanging out and now celebrating a first birthday,” Thompson said.

Thursday is Gayla’s son Carson’s first birthday. She said he might not be here if it wasn’t for Anna.

“I will get emotional,” Gayla said. “That is my baby. She kept my baby alive, so it means a lot.”

A year ago, a pregnant Gayla and her husband couldn’t make it to the hospital in time and delivered their baby on the side of I-440. Anna was the 911 dispatcher on the other line, as Carson’s cord was wrapped around his neck.

“We never know the solution, like if the person we are talking to goes to the hospital or gets help,” Anna said. “I remember taking that phone call and telling my supervisor, ‘I just had a baby.’”

The two kept up on social media and met in person for the first time Monday when Carson finally met Anna.

“He met her,” Gayla said. “He is a very shy baby, and the moment someone walked into the room, he clung to Anna. It was like they knew each other.”

After that initial meeting, they felt a connection. So Wednesday night is the first time the two are hanging out as friends.

“I just messaged her and said, ‘can we be best friends and go out and do sisterly things? Can we adopt you,’” Gayla recalled. “That is today, the day before his birthday. We are hanging out.”

Gayla said Carson is a happy and healthy one-year-old. She has tattoos of the time she was born and were on her arm. Gayla said it means the world to celebrate his first birthday with the woman she credits for his life. “You are my hero,” Gayla told Anna.

